APD searching for 2 suspects accused of robbing Ulta Beauty stores

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the robbery suspects accused of targeting two Ulta Beauty stores. According to a criminal complaint, 42-year-old Vanessa Castillo and 31-year-old Andrew Trujillo were seen on surveillance cameras robbing the stores at least seven times in January and February. Five of the robberies were at the store at Paseo and Ventura.

In most cases, police say they walk in and steal merchandise and walk out, threatening employees along the way. They are also accused of breaking in at night. The two are also accused of stealing from a sunglasses hut with two other unidentified suspects one of whom pepper-sprayed an employee who tried to stop them. Both are now facing six counts of robbery.