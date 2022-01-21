APD searches for woman accused of almost hitting officer

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a woman they say almost ran over a police officer. An officer pulled over Alexandra Iboa near Central and Tingley for speeding.

Story continues below

The officer found she had a felony warrant for her arrest. When confronted about it, police say Iboa sped off through the El Vado parking lot at dangerous speeds.

The officer says he had to jump out of the way because he was afraid he would be hit or dragged under the car. Iboa is now facing charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES