APD searches for suspect in northeast Albuquerque stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a man in northeast Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports the stabbing happened near Lomas and San Pedro around 10 p.m. on Thursday. The victim was taken to UNMH where at last check was known to be in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Native American male who is approximately 5-foot 7-inches tall with a medium build, long dark hair, and was wearing a red and blue flannel and blue jeans. He was last seen running north from the 1000 block of Dakota St.

The motive for the stabbing is unknown.