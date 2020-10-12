APD searches for suspect in fatal shooting in northeast Albuquerque

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a suspect following a fatal shooting on Monday morning. APD reports that officers responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of San Pedro near Constitution Ave.

Police say a woman was shot and transported to a hospital but died from her injuries. Officers are searching for an offender and homicide detectives are investigating.

APD has shut down traffic in both directions on San Pedro.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss