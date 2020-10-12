APD searches for suspect in fatal shooting in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a suspect following a fatal shooting on Monday morning. APD reports that officers responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of San Pedro near Constitution Ave.
Police say a woman was shot and transported to a hospital but died from her injuries. Officers are searching for an offender and homicide detectives are investigating.
APD has shut down traffic in both directions on San Pedro.
