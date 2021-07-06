APD searches for suspect in fatal road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are hoping a witness to a fatal road rage shooting will come forward as the search for the suspect continues. The Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers report that around 11:56 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 26-year-old Taylor Lord was fatally shot after a near traffic collision.

Officers say they found Lord shot at a gas station near Paseo Del Norte and Jefferson however, the shooting itself happened at the intersection of Eagle Ranch and Paseo Del Norte. Authorities say Lord exited the passenger seat of his friend’s pickup truck and approached the driver’s side of a blue Mitsubishi sedan that almost struck them at Paradise. Police say Lord was shot once by the driver of the Mitsubishi.

According to police, there was a witness at the intersection next to the Mitsubishi in a white newer model Ford Explorer. Detectives would like to hear from the witness or anyone who may have information regarding the driver of the blue Mitsubishi.

Anyone with information can contact APD Homicide at 505-924-3392. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP(7867). Anonymous photos and videos can also be submitted online at p3tips.com/531.