APD searches for robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a man accused of trying to rob a Home Depot. Police say on September 9, the man tried to steal from the store at Montano and Renaissance. As he left, police say he threatened a lost prevention officer with a knife. He was seen leaving in an older model brown Honda CRV.
Crime Stoppers says he is approximately 5’6″ to 5’7”, in his mid to late ’20s, weighing 130 lbs., and was seen wearing a gold crucifix necklace. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.