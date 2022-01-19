APD searches for man accused in drunk driving crash

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of a crash that badly injured at least two people. Police say 31-year-old Joseph Thompson was taking a left turn from Tramway onto Montgomery when he crashed into a Buick. Officers say he did not yield to traffic.

Story continues below

They say his passenger was left with internal bleeding and a broken pelvis and the driver of the Buick had a broken arm. Police have since received Thompson’s blood test results and they say he was more than double the legal limit. Officers also overheard him saying he was on meth. Thompson now faces two charges of great bodily harm by vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES