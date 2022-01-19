APD searches for man accused in drunk driving crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of a crash that badly injured at least two people. Police say 31-year-old Joseph Thompson was taking a left turn from Tramway onto Montgomery when he crashed into a Buick. Officers say he did not yield to traffic.

They say his passenger was left with internal bleeding and a broken pelvis and the driver of the Buick had a broken arm. Police have since received Thompson’s blood test results and they say he was more than double the legal limit. Officers also overheard him saying he was on meth. Thompson now faces two charges of great bodily harm by vehicle.