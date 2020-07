ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a carjacking suspect in southeast Albuquerque in the area of 1700 Anderson Place on Friday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports the SWAT Unit has been called out as the suspect is believed to be armed.

Authorities urge the public to stay out of the perimeter that has been set up by officers. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.