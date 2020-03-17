APD searches for armed suspect in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is waiting on additional information regarding an Albuquerque Police Department SWAT situation in the North Valley.

Police were dispatched to the 4400 block of 2nd Street on Monday night in response to an aggravated assault. APD reports that the suspect ran into a residence when officers arrived and refused to come out.

The suspect eventually came out of the dwelling and then fled the scene. APD officers were searching the area trying to find the subject.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.