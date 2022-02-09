ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Texas man is wanted for a November murder at an Albuquerque shopping center. Albuquerque Police says Jakamien Miller was part of a floor refinishing crew from Texas in town for a job at the Aaron’s Furniture store at Central and Atrisco.

His coworkers told police they were having an ongoing problem with people interfering with their truck and equipment. They say they were chasing one of them through the parking lot when Miller opened fire, killing him.

That man turned out to be 31-year-old Jerome Lucero. Miller is facing a first-degree murder charge.