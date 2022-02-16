ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a group of burglars who broke into an Albuquerque adult store and left a lot of damage behind. The Albuquerque Police Department got a call Wednesday morning when an alert went off at Seductions on Menaul and San Mateo.

Officers arrived and found a giant hole in the building as well as damage to the roof. The business owner says the burglars got away with cash. Police are looking for a white Hyundai Santa Fe with heavy damage to the back, as well as three people wearing black who were inside the vehicle.