ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of murder while illegally street racing. Police say 25-year-old Jose Alfredo Cueva is accused of shooting and killing Daniel Garcia at Aerospace Parkway just south of Double Eagle Airport on Aug. 8.
Story continues below
Witnesses tell police after Garcia’s race, a man challenged Garcia to another race but he refused. Several witnesses say Garcia tried to drive away. But police say a man later identified as Cueva opened fire, killing Garcia.