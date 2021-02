ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are on scene investigating an officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque. Officials say an officer suffered a minor injury when an offender shot at them.

The officer is not seriously injured. Police currently have a perimeter around an apartment complex near Dallas and Copper as they search for the suspect.

APD‘s SWAT team has been activated to search for a suspect who fired a shot at an officer in SE Albuquerque. — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) February 14, 2021

This is an active crime scene and people are advised to avoid the area. News 13 will have updates as they become available.