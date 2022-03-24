ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the men who broke into and burglarized a convenience store. This happened on Dec. 22 at the Speedway on San Mateo near I-25.
The men stole more than $1,000 worth of cigarettes. Investigators believe these men may be linked to similar burglaries throughout the city. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 843-STOP.