ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the men who broke into and burglarized a convenience store. This happened on Dec. 22 at the Speedway on San Mateo near I-25.

The men stole more than $1,000 worth of cigarettes. Investigators believe these men may be linked to similar burglaries throughout the city. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 843-STOP.