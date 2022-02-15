ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the man accused of using stolen cars to try and steal from ATMs, which includes a state of New Mexico vehicle. Albuquerque police say they noticed a pattern of vehicles being stolen and used to burglarize ATM machines.

They suspect 26-year-old Ryan Chavez in one of those burglaries on Jan. 30. Police say Chavez stole a car from the New Mexico State Engineer Office with the state of New Mexico logo on the side.

They say he used it to rip an ATM from the US Bank on Juan Tabo and Comanche, causing $40,000 in damage. He’s accused of similar crimes dating back to at least August. Chavez now faces a slew of charges including commercial burglary and criminal damage to property.