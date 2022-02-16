ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are seeking information in the death of an Albuquerque man. They say on September 3, 2020, the body of Christopher Garcia was found in the yard of a house on the 7700 block of Prospect NE.
Garcia had been shot and died from his injuries on scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or online.