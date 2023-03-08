ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say they found the gun they believe was used during an auto theft Tuesday night. Officials say police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle near I-40 and Carlisle Blvd. just after midnight.

They say the victim was following his own vehicle, which had a tracking device on it. Police say a second stolen vehicle was also driving alongside the initial stolen vehicle as part of a crew working together.

An APD press release states officers saw the suspect, 32-year-old Fabian Gutierrez, shoot from the stolen car toward the victim on Osuna after he exited northbound I-25. When officers tried to pull Gutierrez over, he looped around and got back on I-25 heading south.

Police chased Gutierrez down I-25, then onto westbound I-40, through the I-40/Coors interchange, and finally going southbound on Coors. Police say the gun involved was tossed from the vehicle at any point in this chase. Tuesday morning, APD reported that a city worker had found the gun and gave it to police.

Gutierrez was arrested following the pursuit. He was identified as a suspect in a similar incident from December 2022. He is being charged in Tuesday night’s incident with receiving or transferring a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing of an officer, felon in possession of a firearm, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and an outstanding felony warrant.