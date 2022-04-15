ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department said a man killed in a police shooting was actually holding a cell phone. They say it started with a 911 call when a man said his friend choked and kicked him. Police were sent out to an area near Tramway and Central when a man, later identified as 33-year-old Collin Neztsosie called back, saying he had a gun and intended to shoot people driving by.

Police say five more people called saying Neztsosie was standing in the street with a handgun pointing it at drivers. Police surrounded him and after numerous commands to drop his weapon, they say he pointed what officers thought was the gun at them, and they opened fire. Neztsosie died on scene. As they were investigating, police learned what they thought was a gun turned out to be a cell phone.

Neztsosie was known to police after previous run-ins and was already in their mental health database. APD Chief Harold Medina says he believe Nezstosie wanted APD to end his life.