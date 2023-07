ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department said a road rage shooting Thursday afternoon was possibly justified. Officers responded to the South Pointe Village Mobile Home Park on Gibson after shots rang out. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was hospitalized but police said he was not expected to survive. Detectives are investigating the shooting was in self-defense but APD has yet to provide any further information.