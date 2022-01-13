APD responds to third homicide overnight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating three separate homicide deaths overnight. APD reports that in the latest case, officers responded to a report of a deceased individual in an alley behind businesses on San Pedro Dr. between Constitution Ave. and Lomas Blvd.

Authorities state that rescue personnel also arrived at the scene and confirmed the individual was deceased. Details remain limited at this time however, police report that detectives were called out as the death appeared to be a homicide.

APD also responded to two other homicide deaths late Wednesday, Jan. 12. Homicide detectives are also investigating the death of an individual at the Albuquerque Inn on Central where officers responded to a deceased adult male just before midnight.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, police also arrived at the area of Unser and Arenal in response to a reported shooting in southwest Albuquerque. That man died from his injuries.

APD Chief Harold Medina says after a record-breaking year of homicides in 2021, he hopes to see change this year. “The police department needs the community’s help. The community needs to voice we need change. We need a lot of things to occur in order for us to make a safer community,” said Medina.

The chief says right now, these three homicides don’t appear to be related.