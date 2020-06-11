APD investigates shooting near Central and Grove

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday evening near Central and Grove Street. APD reports they responded to call of a shooting around 6:49 p.m. where the caller said an altercation between two individuals took place and a shot was fired by one.

One individual suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to UNMH for their injuries. Authorities have not provided an update on the victim’s condition however, APD says homicide detectives were canvassing the area for video and witnesses early Thursday morning.

Police have yet to provide information on the suspect at this time.