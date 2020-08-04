APD responds after victim shot in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are at the scene of a Wendy’s in northeast Albuquerque after a victim was shot Tuesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports officers arrived at the restaurant located at Mountain and Juan Tabo in response to a shooting.

Police say a male victim was shot and his condition is unknown at this time. Officers are still trying to gather information on where exactly the shooting took place as they attempt to locate a scene.

At this time details are limited however, APD states that it appears the suspect is an acquaintance of the victim. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

