ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are saying they use force less often even though more suspects are being arrested. On Wednesday, APD officials released information claiming that use-of-force incidents have decreased since 2020.

The department counted 470 cases where officers used force to arrest someone last year, down from 900 in 2020. That’s about a 44% decline in use of force cases compared 2020 data to last year.

The chief Wednesday defended the stats as proof of a change in culture amongst officers in the department, which the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division identified in 2014, as showing a pattern or practice of using excessive force. “And you look at the data, use of force is down. Under the intense scrutiny that we have, use of force is down 43%. How is that not a change of culture? How is that not that the number one measure for the change of culture? Arrests are the same, but overall, use of force is down,” Chief Harold Medina said.

There are three categories of use of force observed by the APD:

Level 1 – lowest level, likely to only cause transitory pain, disorientation, and/or discomfort during its application as a means of gaining compliance.

Level 2 – is a force that causes injury, could reasonably be expected to cause injury, or results in a complaint of injury.

Level 3 – a force that results in, or could reasonably result in, serious physical injury, hospitalization, or death.

APD is under a Court-Approved Settlement Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to change officers’ approach to using force during arrests. The Office of the Superintendent of Police Reform and a new Compliance Bureau were created to oversee reform efforts.

APD is expected to give an update on federal reform efforts Thursday in court.