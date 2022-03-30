ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department released its crime stats for 2021, showing a slight uptick from the year before. That’s a reversal from the previous couple of years when the overall crime was dropping year over year.

The biggest jump from 2020 to 2021 was in violent crime, including murder, rape, and assault. Those crimes saw a three percent bump compared to last year and a six percent rise over the last four years.

As had been widely reported, 2021 was Albuquerque’s deadliest year on record with 116 murders recorded. Meanwhile, property crimes stayed the same from 2020 to 2021 after dropping over the previous three years.

Some types did go down, including burglary and vandalism. Robbery however went up which APD says is partly due to the crackdown on shoplifters carrying guns, many of whom are now being charged with robbery.

The department says that focusing on guns is also why there was an uptick in the weapons violations category. The full report can be viewed online.