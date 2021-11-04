APD renews call for information in 2017 murder

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is looking for leads in a murder of a homeless man four years ago. The body of 52-year-old Lonny Whittle was found near Broadway and Mountain in August of 2017.

Anyone who knows anything about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. There is a $2,500 reward.

