APD releases results of recent ShotSpotter operation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A Santa Fe County woman, allegedly murdered in her own home, and the suspect is still on the run. Now, that woman's family is speaking out in hopes of catching the person they say is responsible for her death.

"Nobody ever even saw any signs or any of it coming. It's devastating," says Jessica Vigil. Vigil says her mom, Kathleen Jaramillo, was only 58-years old when her life was unexpectedly cut short. "Yesterday, we learned that my mom was murdered from [sic] a man that she was living, that was living in her home," she says.