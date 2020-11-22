APD releases results of recent ShotSpotter operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced Sunday their Gun Violence Reduction Unit (GVRU) conducted an operation this week based on the department’s new ShotSpotter system.
Officials say GVRU detectives worked with officers with the Southeast Problem Response Team on Nov. 19 to address incidents while waiting for ShotSpotter activation. The operation resulted in:
- Two felony arrests
- Six calls for service
- Three traffic stops
- Four citations
- Four suspicious activity calls
- Three warrants cleared
- Two vehicles towed
- One gun seized
- One stolen vehicle recovered
- Four ShotSpotter responses
- One shooting investigation
- One possible offender identified from ShotSpotter activation
