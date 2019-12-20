APD releases homicide numbers showing 37 cases solved

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department has released new homicide numbers showing that 37 cases have been solved, however, that leaves another 40 that remain unsolved.

APD released a detailed list of the 77 murders from the year. It is the most they’ve ever had to deal with and say that it’s still possible that once the investigation advances some of the unsolved cases may not be homicides as the investigations are still in the early stages.

One of the most high profile unsolved cases is that of Jacqueline Vigil, the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers who was murdered in her driveway. Authorities suspect the murder is a case of robbery gone wrong.

The last murder on record happened on December 16 off of Amberly Road. Investigators say they are still working to notify that victim’s family.

