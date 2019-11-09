APD releases names of suspects killed in recent police shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police released the names of two suspected killed by officers in separate incidents in October.

Police were responding to a domestic dispute on October 14 when they say Daniel Wood confronted them with a gun before holding up in a house. Officers ended up shooting him inside the home. At the time, he was wanted for violating probation stemming from a child pron conviction.

Then on October 25 near Menaul and Carlisle, officers shot and killed Raymond Tahod who was wanted for carjacking.

APD says they plan to release more details about both investigations soon.