APD releases more video of Jon ‘Bones’ Jones DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released more video of Jon ‘Bones’ Jones DWI arrest last month.

This is a video from March 26 when officers responded to a report of shots fired and found Jones behind the wheel in downtown Albuquerque. Jones later failed a field sobriety test and blew more than twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer.

In the video, police say they believe Jones was giving some of the vodka to two homeless men who walked up to talk to him on the sidewalk. He has already pleaded guilty and agreed to spend four days in the Community Custody Program where he’ll be out on a GPS monitor as well as one year of supervised probation.

