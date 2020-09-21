APD releases mid-year crime statistics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say they’ve seen a drop in crime through the first half of 2020. According to APD’s mid-year crime statistics, more than 33,000 crimes were reported from January to June. That’s down nearly 1,600 over the same time period in 2019 and 6,000 in 2018. Larceny and theft remain the most common type of crime. There were also 33 murders in the first half of the year.

“Our strategy of hiring more officers is bringing steady, hard-won progress,” Acting APD Chief Harold Medina said in a news release. “We initially used limited resources to tackle auto theft and robbery, and the additional officers are helping us to expand our crime-fighting efforts. We are in a better position to more aggressively tackle gun violence which remains a long standing challenge in our community.”

According to APD, below are mid-year comparisons for the past three years. All As of 6/30*

2018 2019 2020 Change

Overall Crime 39,079 34,652 33,058 -15%

Crimes Against Property 29,576 25,481 24,052 -19%

Crime Against Person 7,634 7,383 7,362 -4%

Crimes Against Society 1,869 1,788 1,644 -12%

