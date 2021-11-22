APD releases identities of victims in recent homicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released the name of the victims in four recent homicides. Police say 31-year-old Jerome Lucero was found shot to death in a parking lot near Central and Atrisco on November 2.

On November 7, police say two people were shot near Central and Pennsylvania. APD says 26-year-old Martesse Patterson died on the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital. Last Thursday, APD says 29-year-old Brandi Rael was found shot to death in a car at an apartment complex on Tramway and Copper.

Lastly on Friday, police say Arthur Lopez was repeatedly run over at the Bow and Arrow Lodge on Central near Wyoming.

