APD releases identities of victims in 2 recent homicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have released the identification of the victims in two recent homicides. The Albuquerque Police Department says 62-year-old Mohammad Ahmadi was shot to death on Sunday near San Mateo and Constitution. Jeremy Mathew Garcia, 21, was the victim in a shooting on Monday at Motel 6 off Avenida Cesar Chavez and I-25.
Police say there were reports of yelling coming from the hotel then shots fired. APD says a dark-colored SUV possibly a Nissan pathfinder fled the scene. No word on if police have a suspect in either shooting.