APD releases identities of victims in 2 recent homicides

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The UNM Lobos football team knows all about ups and downs. They've had them this year. The latest form of that came in a home loss against UNLV this past Saturday, which gave the Rebels their only win of the season. What was a promising start and lead turned into a deficit after a pair of Lobo turnovers.

As they travel to play Fresno State Saturday, the Lobos are just hoping they can get out of their own way on the field and not help a talented Bulldogs team. "We are a team of what if right now," said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. "We have so many opportunities squandered that if we block one guy, guys are wide open or if we run through a tackle, it will be an 80-yard touchdown. If we pull a ball out, it's fourth down."