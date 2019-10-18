APD releases details on August 22 officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Friday, the Albuquerque Police Department held a conference in which details were released regarding the August 22 officer-involved shooting where 57-year-old Roger Schafer was killed.

According to police, on August 22, 2019, a 911 caller reported a male in a white shirt at the bus stop near Copper and Eubank had pointed a gun at him. Around 3 p.m. a second call was made to 911 in which a different caller stated the male was waving a black handgun and was pointing it at vehicles.

During the conference, police indicated they were concerned for the public’s safety due to the high volume of traffic in the area. The armed male was identified in October to be Roger Schafer.

APD officers responded to the scene and reported that they created a “wall” with their own bodies in an attempt to place themselves between Schafer and the public. Officers then moved into the lanes of northbound Eubank as authorities instructed Schafer to put his hands in the air.

During this time, multiple officers reported seeing a handgun in the waistline of Schafer’s pants and warned him to keep his hands away from his waistband. Refusing to comply, Schafer moved from the ground to the bus bench and began to reach for the front of his pants.

An officer fired a non-lethal 40 mm launcher at Schafer, striking him in the left knee. Three other officers reported discharging their weapons in response to Schafer allegedly grabbing the tip of the gun.

An image of the weapon Schafer had on him is seen at the APD conference on Friday. (KRQE)

Schafer, who was shot 15 times, was pronounced dead at the scene. The weapon was later identified as a Daisy semi-automatic Power Line 415 CO2 BB-gun.

The APD officers involved in the shooting are Ofc. Paul Durham, Ofc. Kyle King, and Ofc. Randy Serrano. Roger Schafer had a lengthy criminal history.

During the conference, APD stated investigation is in its initial stages and remains ongoing at this time. Authorities say the investigation could take up to a year to complete.