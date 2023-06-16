ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) released new information on two police shootings from May. One of which involved a sixteen-year-old linked to the murder of Jada Gonzales at a party that occurred in December of last year.

Officers were called to an area of southeast Albuquerque due to reports of a man walking around with a machine gun on May 16. Lapel video shows what led up to a foot chase that led to officers opening fire.

On May 16, officers arrived at the corner of Adams Street and Silver Avenue in southeast Albuquerque and cornered a vehicle that had 16-year-old Isaiah Espinosa inside.

“We’ve been looking for Isaiah Espinosa, who had active warrants for his arrest for murder and armed robbery. The murder was an incident that took place at a party in late December of late last year, where a teenage girl lost her life,” said Commander Kyle Hartsock, with APD.

Officers say three other people were also inside the vehicle: two males and one unidentified female.

Espinosa and 21-year-old David Baldonado got out of the car and took off running. Police say 18-year-old Isaac Reyes stayed in the vehicle and pointed a gun at the officers who were chasing after the others.

“The detectives stated they didn’t fire at that time because the other occupants inside the car would be highly vulnerable to be shot as well,” said Hartsock.

Lapel video then shows Reyes getting out of the car and following after Espinosa and Baldonado. Officers say while Reyes was running, they saw Reyes pull a firearm. This led a detective, who APD did not identify, to fire his weapon as Reyes tripped and dropped the gun.

“The detective who fired, who was back at his car, stated at this point, he was in fear that Reyes was shooting at other detectives or the public,” said Hartsock.

Reyes was shot and taken to the hospital to be treated before being booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. Lapel video then shows officers catching up to Espinosa and Baldonado.

Espinosa was arrested on active warrants for homicide and armed robbery. Baldonado also had a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, among other charges.

Inside Espinosa’s vehicle, officers found a 10mm Glock that had been altered to become an automatic weapon – that gun was stolen two years ago. APD has been able to link that gun to at least five other shootings.

This was the third officer-involved shooting for the unnamed detective.