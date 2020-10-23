APD releases data on use-of-force events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Citing the national dialogue over police brutality and transparency, the Albuquerque Police Department released four years of use-of-force data Friday. The department believes it’s on the right track to reform.

Based on the 75-page report, APD says they want to be a more data-driven department and wanted to see if there are any trends that involve the use-of-force so they can tackle them. “The type of calls that are generating the most uses of force, how do we take that data and now bring it back to our training academy and improve our training on those types of situations,” says Interim Chief Harold Medina.

From 2016 through 2019, the five call types that are more associated with use-of-force are battery, disturbance, family dispute, on-site suspicious person, and suspicious person or vehicle. On top of that, data shows the areas of the city where officers are responding to the most.

APD says the southeast generally sees the most calls for service and the most use of force incidents. They insist it’s no disproportionate. “They tend to have more of everything. They have more population. They have more calls for service. They have more contacts with the public,” says Data Analyst Katharine Jacobs.

Over the last three years, the department shows 98% of its use-of-force events were found to be within policy. Thirty-four of more than 1,809 uses of force incidents were not.

Another notable mention, the use of body cameras. APD says their officers are also doing better at recording incidents from beginning to end, capturing a majority of them in full. As far as implementing changes and extra training based on the data found in this report, Interim Chief Medina says there will be a delay because of the pandemic.

Related Content