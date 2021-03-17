APD release name of police shooting suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are identifying the man they say was involved in a police shooting. APD says an officer pulled over 56-year-old William Grant on Montaño near I-25.

After an altercation, police say the officer fired at least one shot and Grant took off. Police say he later checked himself into the hospital. At the time, he was booked on unrelated charges.

Detectives are still searching for the Dodge van they say Grant was driving. If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call police.