ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have found the Jeep connected to the murder of a mother outside her westside home.

Jacqueline Vigil

Investigators had been searching for the SUV since Jacqueline Vigil was gunned down near Unser and Ladera on 19th Street. Police believe it was a robbery gone wrong while Vigil was leaving for the gym.

APD found the Jeep with help from tips from the public, but they have not said where or how they found it. Police still have not identified any suspects.