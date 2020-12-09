APD recovers stolen monolith

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reported Tuesday evening that they have recovered the monolith that was torn down. According to a post on Facebook, APD said the monolith has been taken to the crime lab as evidence.

The monolith was vandalized, taken down and stolen Monday night less than 24 hours after it appeared in Albuquerque. At this time it is unclear if any arrests have been made.

Monday people were flocking to the parking lot behind REI near the Pan American Freeway to get a glimpse and even a selfie of the monolith. The manager of REI said one of his employees saw three people placing the 10-foot monolith behind their store Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m.

