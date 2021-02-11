APD provides updated Metro 15 list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, the Albuquerque Police Department released an updated list of Metro 15 suspects. The list was first created in November of 2019. As offenders are arrested, new offenders are added, based on their criminal history and the potential for successful prosecution.

Since the operation started, 51 offenders have been arrested. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.