ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department‘s Crisis Intervention Unit has filed a request with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. If approved, the request prevents an individual with “concerning behavior” from being able to purchase a firearm.

The request comes after concerns surfaced about a woman who has been charged with multiple batteries and assault.

The woman has allegedly prompted multiple calls for service in her neighborhood because of threats she has made to neighbors and for throwing objects from her home. The Crisis Intervention Unit reports that they have tried to connect the woman to services.

The woman has reportedly admitted to using illegal substances and said she feels targeted by people in her neighborhood. Her history and behavior led to detectives filing a National Instant Background Check form to prevent her from legally purchasing a firearm.