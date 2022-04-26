ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department says scammers are targeting healthcare workers. They say someone is posing as a sergeant with APD saying they missed court for a case they were supposed to testify in.

APD says the caller claims there is a warrant out for their arrest. The caller then says they could reduce their bond by purchasing vouchers at Walgreens or CVS. They then ask the person to bring the voucher to APD. Anyone who receives these calls are asked to report it to 242-COPS.