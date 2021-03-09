APD: Person of interest named in connection to bodies found at Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person of interest has been named relating to the investigation of four bodies discovered in a vehicle parked at the Albuquerque Sunport last week. The Albuquerque Police Department said airport security found the bodies last Friday at the garage. Three of them had been reported missing out of Grants in January.

APD says reports from New Jersey say that 47-year-old Sean Lannon is a person of interest. Investigators say Lannon is also wanted for questioning about a New Jersey homicide that happened Monday. APD says they are working with multiple agencies on the investigation.