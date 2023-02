ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead Wednesday morning. APD says officers were sent to the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central Ave. and Louisiana Blvd. after a person was found dead on the property.

APD says homicide detectives were called to the scene. The investigation is active and no other details are available. KRQE will update as more information becomes available.