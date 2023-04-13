ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department Motor’s Unit is on the scene of a vehicle and pedestrian crash Thursday morning in northwest Albuquerque. The crash happened near First St. and McKnight Ave.

According to APD, officers were dispatched to the area around 4 a.m. after reports of an individual laying the roadway. When officers arrived to the scene they found one individual dead.

Currently, First St. is closed between I-40 and McKnight Ave in all directions. No other information has been released at this time.