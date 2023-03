ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers responded to a shooting late Saturday night, Mar. 18, in southeast Albuquerque. An individual was shot and, upon the officers’ arrival, was pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred near Central Avenue and Tramway Boulevard. APD’s Homicide Unit is now investigating. No further information has been released at this time.