Man killed following shooting at northwest Albuquerque bar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a northwest Albuquerque bar on Friday night.

The shooting took place at Effingbar and Grill near Coors and Sequoia. Officers were called out to the scene just after 8:00 p.m. after a woman called police claiming a man was breaking into her vehicle.

Police say a security guard approached the suspect and shots were fired. When officers arrived at the scene, one person was found dead.

A witness on the scene says it’s disappointing that fatal shootings happen so often. “I got out of the car, heard multiple shots behind the building, and I just said ‘it’s sad that we have to live like this and I wish it could change,” said Davie Colon.

Police have not yet identified the person killed but say it was likely the suspected thief.