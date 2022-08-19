ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused in a southwest Albuquerque stabbing Friday morning. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in the open space area near Woodward Rd. and 2nd St. According to the Albuquerque Police Department the stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

BCSO says a short time after the stabbing a fire was started in the area. Witnesses told them the suspect who lit the fire is the same suspect from the stabbing. BCSO says the suspect then fled the area on a scooter. The suspect is described as a black male wearing gray sweats, no shirt and red shoes. He is believed to have changed clothes and is now wearing khaki shorts, red shoes and no shirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO dispatch at (505) 798-7000