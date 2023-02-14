ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers from the Albuquerque Police Department were dispatched to northwest Albuquerque just after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning to investigate a homicide. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Rabbit Brush Avenue and Nandina Court, which is near Coors Blvd. and La Orilla Rd.

When APD arrived at the scene they found one person dead from gunshot wounds. The shooting has prompted the APD Homicide Unit to begin an investigation. Details are still limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is revealed.