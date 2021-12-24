APD: One person found dead in car in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after an individual was found dead in a neighborhood near Zuni Rd. and San Mateo Blvd. Friday morning. APD says officers were called around 11 a.m. for a possible shooting and found one individual dead inside a vehicle.
No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.