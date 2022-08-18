ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque at the 300 block of Aliso Dr. Officials say one man was found dead at the scene.
APD’s violent crimes unit has been activated. This is a developing story. No other details are available. KRQE News 13 will update as more information becomes available.