ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque at the 300 block of Aliso Dr. Officials say one man was found dead at the scene.

Story continues below

APD’s violent crimes unit has been activated. This is a developing story. No other details are available. KRQE News 13 will update as more information becomes available.